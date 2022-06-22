Each of our delicious gummies are infused with 10mg of CBD derived from American grown hemp. They’re low in sugar, fat-free, and super tasty. Diet Smoke Zero is our lightest strength gummy and is a perfect introduction to our products.
🚫 Non-prescription ⚖️ 100% legal 🇺🇸 Made from American grown hemp plants 🧪 3rd-party lab-tested for potency, safety and compliance 🍬 60 gummies per jar. 10mg of CBD per gummy
Diet Smoke works endlessly to bring a quality product to each of our customers with the sole goal of providing comfort, relief, and enjoyment. A little unsure? See for yourself! Each product has a QR code that can be scanned to see their products lab results.
