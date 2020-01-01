Dionysian Fields
Medicine of the Gods
About Dionysian Fields
We are a small collective of licensed dedicated growers, producing some of the finest Oklahoma grown medical marijuana in the state.
Available in
United States, Oklahoma
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
We are a small collective of licensed dedicated growers, producing some of the finest Oklahoma grown medical marijuana in the state.
United States, Oklahoma