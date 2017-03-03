Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Chocolate Haze

by Dionysian Fields
SativaTHC 16%CBD
Product rating:
Strain rating:

About this product

The basis of this strain is an OG Chocolate Thai plant carefully bred with all-star Cannalope Haze. Chocolate Haze is best smoked in the afternoon; a wandering mind will find a clear high with intellectual results when enjoying its flowers. An energetic feeling of euphoria lasts for 1-2 hours then leaves the user feeling aware and alert to their surroundings. Questions and inspiration may follow when used alone.

From A medicinal perspective, this strain helps sufferers of chronic depression. Chocolate Haze will uplift and brighten as well as aid in a variety of medical ailments. Arthritis, ADD/ADHD, joint pain, stress and migraines are all greatly reduced with regular use of this strain.

It is 95% Sativa and 5% Indica and grown from Royal Queen Seeds.

About this strain

Picture of Chocolate Thai
Chocolate Thai

A legendary landrace strain from Thailand, Chocolate Thai first made an appearance in the U.S. sometime in the 1960s as “Thai sticks,” spindly flowers tied to a bamboo stick that were renowned for their potent high. Old school heads remember these buds as slender and airy, medium-to-dark brown in color, and possessing a unique chocolate-coffee aroma. Due to the fact that it was a long-flowering, low-yielding sativa strain that always produced male flowers and seeds and was incredibly difficult to clone and grow, it is most likely that Chocolate Thai no longer exists in its original form. There are several seed lines sold under the name, but these have either been crossbred to provide some stabilizing traits or are of unknown provenance.     

Chocolate Thai effects

Reported by real people like you
89 people told us about effects:
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
46% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
3% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dionysian Fields
Dionysian Fields
Shop products
We are a small collective of licensed dedicated growers, producing some of the finest Oklahoma grown medical marijuana in the state.