About this product
From A medicinal perspective, this strain helps sufferers of chronic depression. Chocolate Haze will uplift and brighten as well as aid in a variety of medical ailments. Arthritis, ADD/ADHD, joint pain, stress and migraines are all greatly reduced with regular use of this strain.
It is 95% Sativa and 5% Indica and grown from Royal Queen Seeds.
About this strain
A legendary landrace strain from Thailand, Chocolate Thai first made an appearance in the U.S. sometime in the 1960s as “Thai sticks,” spindly flowers tied to a bamboo stick that were renowned for their potent high. Old school heads remember these buds as slender and airy, medium-to-dark brown in color, and possessing a unique chocolate-coffee aroma. Due to the fact that it was a long-flowering, low-yielding sativa strain that always produced male flowers and seeds and was incredibly difficult to clone and grow, it is most likely that Chocolate Thai no longer exists in its original form. There are several seed lines sold under the name, but these have either been crossbred to provide some stabilizing traits or are of unknown provenance.
