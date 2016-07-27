Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Green Love Potion

by Dionysian Fields
IndicaTHC 16%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Green Love Potion
Green Love Potion

Green Love Potion is an indica-dominant strain, and this particular cut grows into a bouquet of green and purple leaves that emit an odor denoting its Lavender parentage. With a relatively clear-headed buzz, this strain works well for indica lovers seeking euphoria and a comforting relaxation in the body without being sedative. Patients prefer Green Love Potion for enhancing mood and remedying mild physical pain. 

Green Love Potion effects

Reported by real people like you
27 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
40% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
55% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
48% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
48% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dionysian Fields
Dionysian Fields
Shop products
We are a small collective of licensed dedicated growers, producing some of the finest Oklahoma grown medical marijuana in the state.