Lazarus Naturals’ mission is to provide high-quality, reliable products at an affordable price to bring you all the benefits of CBD. Lazarus Naturals CBD Softgels – 50mg brings their farm-grown hemp to your home in their brand new and convenient full spectrum CBD Softgels.



- 50mg CBD softgels.

- Vegan, and gluten-free with no artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners.

- Non-GMO and pesticide-free.



Purposefully- sourced:



Lazarus Naturals 50mg CBD softgels are carefully formulated at their in-house facility to bring you a high-quality product at an affordable price. Their CBD is derived from industrial hemp, which is sourced domestically. They use kosher alcohol instead of chemical solvents to remove CBD from the plant material. To help achieve a full spectrum of hemp’s benefits, they combine their full-spectrum extract with organic terpenes including d-limonene, myrcene, and beta-caryophyllene. Then they blend their oils with rice flour and silicon dioxide, before packing the CBD formulation into these vegan softgels.