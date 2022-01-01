About this product
Lazarus Naturals’ mission is to provide high-quality, reliable products at an affordable price to bring you all the benefits of CBD. Lazarus Naturals CBD Softgels – 50mg brings their farm-grown hemp to your home in their brand new and convenient full spectrum CBD Softgels.
- 50mg CBD softgels.
- Vegan, and gluten-free with no artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners.
- Non-GMO and pesticide-free.
Purposefully- sourced:
Lazarus Naturals 50mg CBD softgels are carefully formulated at their in-house facility to bring you a high-quality product at an affordable price. Their CBD is derived from industrial hemp, which is sourced domestically. They use kosher alcohol instead of chemical solvents to remove CBD from the plant material. To help achieve a full spectrum of hemp’s benefits, they combine their full-spectrum extract with organic terpenes including d-limonene, myrcene, and beta-caryophyllene. Then they blend their oils with rice flour and silicon dioxide, before packing the CBD formulation into these vegan softgels.
About this brand
Direct CBD Online
Direct CBD Online was created to provide the highest quality CBD products and accessories directly to your doorstep.
We want to provide our customers with the highest quality CBD products available. And we want the process to be simple, too: quick and easy payment, the quickest delivery possible, and of course, a fair price.
