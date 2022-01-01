Infused with naturally-derived chocolate and mint flavors, as well as high-quality hemp extract, Lazarus Naturals Chocolate Mint High Potency Tincture provides all the benefits of a full spectrum CBD oil with an amazing taste. Lazarus Naturals CBD tinctures are carefully extracted and formulated in-house to bring you a high-quality product at an affordable price. Their tinctures are derived from industrial hemp, which is sourced from domestic farms. They use kosher ethanol to extract the CBD oil from the plant material, which is then blended with fractionated coconut oil. Lazarus Naturals CBD tinctures are whole-plant extracts and contain a full spectrum of naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes. Every batch is third-party tested for pesticides, heavy metals and potency. From plant to bottle, Lazarus Naturals offers a product that is natural, consistent and potent. We recommend speaking to your doctor for more information about CBD’s benefits, and what serving size is right for you.