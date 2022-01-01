Martha Stewart CBD Gummies – Citrus Medley 10mg are as delicious and decadent as they sound. Enjoy the gourmet flavors of Meyer lemon, kumquat, and blood orange — developed by Martha herself — blended with an exquisite texture and the purest, safest CBD isolate. CBD wellness has never been this inviting and has certainly never tasted this great.



- 10 mg of CBD isolate per gummy (300 mg per 30-gummy bottle)

- A delicious way to help make wellness an easier choice, every day

- Pure, safe CBD isolate is made in the USA with 100% natural hemp

- Best Features & Benefits



Curious about the best features and benefits of Martha Stewart’s CBD Gummies? These gummies stand out for the following reasons:



- Flavor: Martha Stewart CBD Wellness Gummies are some of the best-tasting CBD gummies out there, making them a great addition to any wellness routine.

- Reliability: Every gummy contains the exact same dose for consistent and repeatable dosages.

- Quality and Consistency: 99% pure CBD isolate with no psychoactive effect. The CBD is rigorously tested each step of the way for heavy metal, pesticides, solvents, and other toxins.

- Made by Experts: Scientifically formulated from pioneers in clinical CBD science and Martha Stewart partnership for approval on format and design. Canopy Growth is a leader in cannabinoid research, bringing science to the consumer.

- Purity and Traceability: 100% U.S. grown hemp with clean formulations free from parabens, sulfates, glycols, fragrances, gluten, soy, or artificial colors.

