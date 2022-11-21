Adabinol is a Live Resin Infused Cannabis syrup- a perfectly blended premium quality liquid cannabinoid and terpene combination that is easy to dose. It doesn’t stick to your cup and mixes well into many beverages. It is highly absorbable and effects are almost immediately felt.



This pomegranate adabinol provides NanoEnhanced delivery so it is more bioavailable to the body. As soon as it enters the mouth absorption begins within the mucosal tissue.

