About this product
5mm Thick Bottom Domeless Quartz Banger Nail
-5mm thick bottom to hold heat longer
-Bowl thickness: 2mm
-factory certified quartz
Nail Size:
Outer diameter- 15.5mm to fit 15.8/16mm coils and 19.5mm to fit 19.8/20mm coils
Rig joint size options:
10mm,14mm,18mm male or female
About this brand
Discount E-Nails
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!