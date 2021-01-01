About this product
Features of the Crossing E-nail Kit:
1. Comes with a size 20mm grade 2 titanium nail
(10mm/14mm/18mm male and female rig joint fitment)
2.Auto shut off timer function (you can set the time)
3.Black and Green mini/micro size control box.
4.Heats up only 45 SECONDS to 710 degrees.
5.More convenient, heats up fast.
6.Has a very long operating
life.
How to operate:
-Hold down the middle button for 5 seconds to turn on/off the unit.
-Click - to decrease temperature in increments of 5 degrees Fahrenheit and click + to increase temperature in increments of 5 degrees Fahrenheit.
-Click the middle button 5 times to change the auto shut off time from 0-5 hours.
-0 means no shut off.
-The default shut off time is 2 hours.
-The temperature range is from 220F-990F
Includes:
1 Controller Box
1 20mm Coil Size Titanium Nail
(bottom of nail rig fitment: 10mm 14mm 18mm male and female)
1 Carb Cap
1 Charging Cord
1 Power Chord
1 Gift Box
1 User Manual
