Logo for the brand Discount E-Nails

Discount E-Nails

Crossing Micro E-Nail Controller Kit

About this product

Features of the Crossing E-nail Kit:

1. Comes with a size 20mm grade 2 titanium nail

(10mm/14mm/18mm male and female rig joint fitment)

2.Auto shut off timer function (you can set the time)

3.Black and Green mini/micro size control box.

4.Heats up only 45 SECONDS to 710 degrees.

5.More convenient, heats up fast.

6.Has a very long operating

life.

How to operate:

-Hold down the middle button for 5 seconds to turn on/off the unit.

-Click - to decrease temperature in increments of 5 degrees Fahrenheit and click + to increase temperature in increments of 5 degrees Fahrenheit.

-Click the middle button 5 times to change the auto shut off time from 0-5 hours.

-0 means no shut off.

-The default shut off time is 2 hours.

-The temperature range is from 220F-990F

Includes:

1 Controller Box

1 20mm Coil Size Titanium Nail

(bottom of nail rig fitment: 10mm 14mm 18mm male and female)

1 Carb Cap

1 Charging Cord

1 Power Chord

1 Gift Box

1 User Manual

