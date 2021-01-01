About this product

Features of the Crossing E-nail Kit:



1. Comes with a size 20mm grade 2 titanium nail



(10mm/14mm/18mm male and female rig joint fitment)



2.Auto shut off timer function (you can set the time)



3.Black and Green mini/micro size control box.



4.Heats up only 45 SECONDS to 710 degrees.



5.More convenient, heats up fast.



6.Has a very long operating



life.



How to operate:



-Hold down the middle button for 5 seconds to turn on/off the unit.



-Click - to decrease temperature in increments of 5 degrees Fahrenheit and click + to increase temperature in increments of 5 degrees Fahrenheit.



-Click the middle button 5 times to change the auto shut off time from 0-5 hours.



-0 means no shut off.



-The default shut off time is 2 hours.



-The temperature range is from 220F-990F



Includes:



1 Controller Box



1 20mm Coil Size Titanium Nail



(bottom of nail rig fitment: 10mm 14mm 18mm male and female)



1 Carb Cap



1 Charging Cord



1 Power Chord



1 Gift Box



1 User Manual



