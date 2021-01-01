About this product
Pure Quartz Domeless Straight Nail For 16mm/20mm Coils
-Length=59.5mm
-2mm thick walls
Nail Size:
outer diameter- 15.5mm to fit 16mm coils and 19.5mm to fit 20mm coils
Rig joint size options:
14mm,18mm male or female
https://discountenails.com/
-Length=59.5mm
-2mm thick walls
Nail Size:
outer diameter- 15.5mm to fit 16mm coils and 19.5mm to fit 20mm coils
Rig joint size options:
14mm,18mm male or female
https://discountenails.com/
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discount E-Nails
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!