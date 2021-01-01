About this product
Fancier XL 25mm Quartz Banger E-Nail Kit
Nail: 4 in 1 Quartz Banger Nail and Adapter
Case Colors: Camouflage or Black Carbon Fiber
*Reaches 710 degrees in about 3 minutes*
*Temperature range is 0-999 degrees*
Every Kit Includes:
1x PID temperature controller Box
1x coil (25MM Only)
1x AC power cable(1.5m)
1x 25MM Quartz Nail (14&18MM Male Joint)
1x Quartz Carb Cap
1x Glass Adapter(14&18MM Female)
2x Silicone containers
1x Zipper Case
1x User Manual
The quartz nail is both a 14MM and 18MM male joint in one
the glass adapter is a 14MM and 18MM female joint in one.
So every E-Nail kits quartz nail is a 4 in 1 and can fit for both 14MM & 18MM female and fale joints.
(Fits most all rigs!)
Fancier E-Nail Specifications:
Brand Name Fancier
Key Words Fancier Nail, Fancier E Nail, Fancier Nail
Voltage AC110V -240V 50-60HZ
Temperature Range Room Temperature~999 Degrees °F
Temperature stability Approximately 5°F-7°F
Quartz Nail with Adapter Joints: 14MM Male, 18MM Male, 14MM Female, 18MM Female Joints 4 in 1
Coil Shape Barrel (Spiral)
Length of coil 1.5 Meter (5ft) Kevlar Fireproof Sheath
Thermocouple Type “K” type
PID Dimension/unit 3.5 x 1.5 x 5.0 inch (93x37x129mm)
https://discountenails.com/
Nail: 4 in 1 Quartz Banger Nail and Adapter
Case Colors: Camouflage or Black Carbon Fiber
*Reaches 710 degrees in about 3 minutes*
*Temperature range is 0-999 degrees*
Every Kit Includes:
1x PID temperature controller Box
1x coil (25MM Only)
1x AC power cable(1.5m)
1x 25MM Quartz Nail (14&18MM Male Joint)
1x Quartz Carb Cap
1x Glass Adapter(14&18MM Female)
2x Silicone containers
1x Zipper Case
1x User Manual
The quartz nail is both a 14MM and 18MM male joint in one
the glass adapter is a 14MM and 18MM female joint in one.
So every E-Nail kits quartz nail is a 4 in 1 and can fit for both 14MM & 18MM female and fale joints.
(Fits most all rigs!)
Fancier E-Nail Specifications:
Brand Name Fancier
Key Words Fancier Nail, Fancier E Nail, Fancier Nail
Voltage AC110V -240V 50-60HZ
Temperature Range Room Temperature~999 Degrees °F
Temperature stability Approximately 5°F-7°F
Quartz Nail with Adapter Joints: 14MM Male, 18MM Male, 14MM Female, 18MM Female Joints 4 in 1
Coil Shape Barrel (Spiral)
Length of coil 1.5 Meter (5ft) Kevlar Fireproof Sheath
Thermocouple Type “K” type
PID Dimension/unit 3.5 x 1.5 x 5.0 inch (93x37x129mm)
https://discountenails.com/
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discount E-Nails
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!