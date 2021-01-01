About this product

Fancier XL 25mm Quartz Banger E-Nail Kit

Nail: 4 in 1 Quartz Banger Nail and Adapter

Case Colors: Camouflage or Black Carbon Fiber



*Reaches 710 degrees in about 3 minutes*

*Temperature range is 0-999 degrees*



Every Kit Includes:



1x PID temperature controller Box



1x coil (25MM Only)



1x AC power cable(1.5m)



1x 25MM Quartz Nail (14&18MM Male Joint)



1x Quartz Carb Cap



1x Glass Adapter(14&18MM Female)



2x Silicone containers



1x Zipper Case



1x User Manual



The quartz nail is both a 14MM and 18MM male joint in one



the glass adapter is a 14MM and 18MM female joint in one.



So every E-Nail kits quartz nail is a 4 in 1 and can fit for both 14MM & 18MM female and fale joints.



(Fits most all rigs!)



Fancier E-Nail Specifications:

Brand Name Fancier

Key Words Fancier Nail, Fancier E Nail, Fancier Nail

Voltage AC110V -240V 50-60HZ

Temperature Range Room Temperature~999 Degrees °F

Temperature stability Approximately 5°F-7°F

Quartz Nail with Adapter Joints: 14MM Male, 18MM Male, 14MM Female, 18MM Female Joints 4 in 1

Coil Shape Barrel (Spiral)

Length of coil 1.5 Meter (5ft) Kevlar Fireproof Sheath

Thermocouple Type “K” type

PID Dimension/unit 3.5 x 1.5 x 5.0 inch (93x37x129mm)



https://discountenails.com/