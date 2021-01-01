About this product
G9 Semi Automatic Vape Oil Atomizer Filling Gun Machine Injection Kit
25ml
The Semi Automatic Cartridge filling gun can easily be adjusted to fill in 0.5ml, 1.0ml, 1.5ml, 2.0ml, and 2.5ml increments. You can quickly and accurately fill your cartridges. The heated barrel has a digital controller that allows the user to set a temperature from (Room Temperature - 190°F) in increments of 1.0°F. The Filler comes ready to use, just plug it in and attach the included 14 Gauge Tip & 18 Gauge Tip (by default)
Description:
All Set Package Includes
1 x Filling gun/25ml
1 x Temp controller
1 x Heat cord
1 x Power cord
4 x Lure lock needles
1 x User manual
1 x Packaging Box
Filler Gun
25ml capacity
Increments: 0.5ml., 1.0ml., 1.5ml., 2.0ml., 2.5ml.
Temp Range: Room Temp – 194f
Aluminum, Stainless
Luer Lock Tip
Heat Barrel
Hardened Aluminum
Easy Connect: 1/4 turn finger screw
Heater: 35w
Silicone Cover
Control Unit
Aluminum
All cords detachable
Max 150W heater load
110V/220V
2 AMP Fuse
Power Cord
(wallto control unit)
Standard detachable power cord (typically 5` length)
Detachable
Grounded 3 Prong
Head Connection Cord
(control unit to filler)
Extremely flexible 5` length
Detachable at control unit using watertight industrial connector plug
Silicone coated fiberglass braid is chemical and heatproof
Discount E-Nails
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!