G9 Semi Automatic Vape Oil Atomizer Filling Gun Machine Injection Kit

25ml

The Semi Automatic Cartridge filling gun can easily be adjusted to fill in 0.5ml, 1.0ml, 1.5ml, 2.0ml, and 2.5ml increments. You can quickly and accurately fill your cartridges. The heated barrel has a digital controller that allows the user to set a temperature from (Room Temperature - 190°F) in increments of 1.0°F. The Filler comes ready to use, just plug it in and attach the included 14 Gauge Tip & 18 Gauge Tip (by default)



Description:

All Set Package Includes

1 x Filling gun/25ml

1 x Temp controller

1 x Heat cord

1 x Power cord

4 x Lure lock needles

1 x User manual

1 x Packaging Box



Filler Gun

25ml capacity

Increments: 0.5ml., 1.0ml., 1.5ml., 2.0ml., 2.5ml.

Temp Range: Room Temp – 194f

Aluminum, Stainless

Luer Lock Tip



Heat Barrel

Hardened Aluminum

Easy Connect: 1/4 turn finger screw

Heater: 35w

Silicone Cover



Control Unit

Aluminum

All cords detachable

Max 150W heater load

110V/220V

2 AMP Fuse



Power Cord

(wallto control unit)

Standard detachable power cord (typically 5` length)

Detachable

Grounded 3 Prong



Head Connection Cord

(control unit to filler)

Extremely flexible 5` length

Detachable at control unit using watertight industrial connector plug

Silicone coated fiberglass braid is chemical and heatproof



