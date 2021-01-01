Loading…
Vaportime Dish Style Titanium Nail With Side Holes

by Discount E-Nails
About this product

Vaportime Dish Style Titanium Nail

﻿Coil Size Choices: 16mm or 20mm
Bottom Rig Fitment Sizes: 14/18mm male

-Features a dish on top and 8 air holes around the side-
-Medical Grade 2 Titanium-

https://discountenails.com/
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!