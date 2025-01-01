About this product
Canna Drops Broad Spectrum 2000mg CBD – Peppermint 🌿💧
Premium THC-Free CBD for Everyday Wellness!
Experience the power of broad-spectrum CBD with our Canna Drops 2000mg tincture. Crafted with THC-free formula and high-quality MCT (coconut) oil, this tincture ensures maximum absorption and precise dosing for daily wellness. Infused with a refreshing peppermint flavor, it’s the perfect addition to your routine!
🌱 Key Benefits & Features:
✔ 2000mg Broad Spectrum CBD – Full benefits, THC-free!
✔ 66mg CBD per 1mL Serving – Potent & effective
✔ Marked Dropper Cap – Ensures accurate measurements
✔ Refreshing Peppermint Flavor – Enjoy every drop
✔ Made with MCT (Coconut) Oil – Supports better absorption
✔ Easy Sublingual Use – Hold under the tongue for 30 seconds for best results
✔ Certificate of Analysis Available – Verified quality & purity
📝 How to Use:
1️⃣ Shake well before use.
2️⃣ Drop desired amount under your tongue.
3️⃣ Hold for 30 seconds, then swallow.
4️⃣ Use daily for maximum benefits.
✨ A simple & effective way to support your wellness journey!
Canna Drops Broad Spectrum 2000mg CBD - Peppermint
DiscreetsmokerHemp CBD tinctures
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
