Canna Drops Broad Spectrum 2000mg CBD – Peppermint 🌿💧

Premium THC-Free CBD for Everyday Wellness!

Experience the power of broad-spectrum CBD with our Canna Drops 2000mg tincture. Crafted with THC-free formula and high-quality MCT (coconut) oil, this tincture ensures maximum absorption and precise dosing for daily wellness. Infused with a refreshing peppermint flavor, it’s the perfect addition to your routine!



🌱 Key Benefits & Features:

✔ 2000mg Broad Spectrum CBD – Full benefits, THC-free!

✔ 66mg CBD per 1mL Serving – Potent & effective

✔ Marked Dropper Cap – Ensures accurate measurements

✔ Refreshing Peppermint Flavor – Enjoy every drop

✔ Made with MCT (Coconut) Oil – Supports better absorption

✔ Easy Sublingual Use – Hold under the tongue for 30 seconds for best results

✔ Certificate of Analysis Available – Verified quality & purity



📝 How to Use:

1️⃣ Shake well before use.

2️⃣ Drop desired amount under your tongue.

3️⃣ Hold for 30 seconds, then swallow.

4️⃣ Use daily for maximum benefits.



✨ A simple & effective way to support your wellness journey!

