About this product
⚡ Introducing the Powermatic II Plus – Effortless Cigarette-Making!
The ultimate solution for effortless cigarette-making, the Powermatic II Plus is an electric cigarette injection machine with an enhanced motor speed and upgraded gear quality, delivering 25% more power and significantly reducing jams.
🔥 Precision & Efficiency in Every Cigarette
Designed for both king-sized and 100mm tubes, the Powermatic II Plus ensures each cigarette burns evenly and perfectly every time. Its innovative spoon injection method allows you to create cigarettes in seconds, making it faster and more reliable than traditional mechanical crank injectors.
🌟 Key Features:
✔️ High Efficiency ⚡ – Increased motor speed for quicker production.
✔️ Durable Design 🏆 – Improved gear quality for enhanced longevity.
✔️ Versatile Size Options 📏 – Works seamlessly with king-sized and 100mm tubes.
✔️ User-Friendly Operation 🎯 – Simply slide a tube onto the filler tip, add tobacco, and press the fill button for perfect cigarettes.
💼 Compact, Convenient & Easy to Maintain
✔️ Compact & Lightweight 🎒 – Easy to transport and fits conveniently on any desktop.
✔️ Tobacco Hopper 🌿 – Designed for continuous filling to speed up production.
✔️ Cleaning Tools Included 🛠️ – Maintenance is a breeze with included accessories.
✔️ 1-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty ✅ – Enjoy peace of mind with a reliable warranty.
💨 Elevate your cigarette-making experience with the Powermatic II Plus – where quality meets convenience! 🚀
Powermatic II+ Electric Cigarette Injector Machine
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
