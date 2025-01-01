About this product
⚙️ Powermatic II Plus – Effortless Electric Cigarette-Making 🚬
Introducing the Powermatic II Plus—your ultimate solution for effortless cigarette-making!
This electric cigarette injection machine boasts an enhanced motor speed and upgraded gear quality, delivering 25% more power and significantly reducing jams.
🔑 Key Features:
⚡ High Efficiency: Increased motor speed for quicker production
💪 Durable Design: Improved gear quality for enhanced longevity
📏 Versatile Size Options: Works seamlessly with king-sized and 100mm tubes
🧠 User-Friendly Operation: Simply slide a tube onto the filler tip, add tobacco, and press the fill button for perfect cigarettes
Designed for both king-sized and 100mm tubes, the Powermatic II Plus ensures each cigarette burns evenly and perfectly every time.
Its innovative spoon injection method allows you to create cigarettes in seconds, making it faster and more reliable than traditional mechanical crank injectors.
📦 Bonus Features:
🧳 Compact & Lightweight: Easy to transport and fits on any desktop
📥 Tobacco Hopper: For continuous filling without constant reloading
🧼 Cleaning Tools Included: Keeps your machine running smoothly
✅ 1-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty: Peace of mind guaranteed
Powermatic II+ Electric Cigarette Injector Machine
DiscreetsmokerRolling Machines
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
