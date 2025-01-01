⚙️ Powermatic II Plus – Effortless Electric Cigarette-Making 🚬

Introducing the Powermatic II Plus—your ultimate solution for effortless cigarette-making!



This electric cigarette injection machine boasts an enhanced motor speed and upgraded gear quality, delivering 25% more power and significantly reducing jams.



🔑 Key Features:

⚡ High Efficiency: Increased motor speed for quicker production

💪 Durable Design: Improved gear quality for enhanced longevity

📏 Versatile Size Options: Works seamlessly with king-sized and 100mm tubes

🧠 User-Friendly Operation: Simply slide a tube onto the filler tip, add tobacco, and press the fill button for perfect cigarettes



Designed for both king-sized and 100mm tubes, the Powermatic II Plus ensures each cigarette burns evenly and perfectly every time.



Its innovative spoon injection method allows you to create cigarettes in seconds, making it faster and more reliable than traditional mechanical crank injectors.



📦 Bonus Features:

🧳 Compact & Lightweight: Easy to transport and fits on any desktop

📥 Tobacco Hopper: For continuous filling without constant reloading

🧼 Cleaning Tools Included: Keeps your machine running smoothly

✅ 1-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty: Peace of mind guaranteed

