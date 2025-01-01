About this product
⚙️ Powermatic II+ Electric Spoon Injection Machine – New & Improved! 🚬
Say goodbye to manual labor and hello to precision, power, and performance with the Powermatic II+—the first affordable electric spoon injection machine engineered for flawless output every time. Whether you're rolling king-size or 100mm tubes, this compact powerhouse makes it easier and faster than ever to craft perfect units in seconds.
🚀 What’s New & Improved?
⚡ Increased Motor Speed – Faster operation for more efficient production
🛠️ Upgraded Gear Quality – Built to last with smoother performance
💪 25% More Power – Less jamming, more output
🎯 Supports King Size & 100mm Tubes – Fits multiple formats with precision
🧰 Key Features:
✔ Spoon Injection System – Creates even, consistent results
✔ Built-In Material Hopper – Load more and reduce reload time
✔ Compact & Portable – Travel-friendly and desktop-ready (just 2.25 lbs!)
✔ Includes Cleaning Tools & Instructional DVD – Easy maintenance and setup
✔ Size: 5.5" W x 4" D x 3.8" H (without tray)
✔ 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty – Quality you can count on
👌 How It Works (So Easy!):
Slide an empty tube onto the filler tip
Raise the lever and drop in your material
Press the fill button
✅ Your unit is complete—just like that!
Say goodbye to manual labor and hello to precision, power, and performance with the Powermatic II+—the first affordable electric spoon injection machine engineered for flawless output every time. Whether you're rolling king-size or 100mm tubes, this compact powerhouse makes it easier and faster than ever to craft perfect units in seconds.
🚀 What’s New & Improved?
⚡ Increased Motor Speed – Faster operation for more efficient production
🛠️ Upgraded Gear Quality – Built to last with smoother performance
💪 25% More Power – Less jamming, more output
🎯 Supports King Size & 100mm Tubes – Fits multiple formats with precision
🧰 Key Features:
✔ Spoon Injection System – Creates even, consistent results
✔ Built-In Material Hopper – Load more and reduce reload time
✔ Compact & Portable – Travel-friendly and desktop-ready (just 2.25 lbs!)
✔ Includes Cleaning Tools & Instructional DVD – Easy maintenance and setup
✔ Size: 5.5" W x 4" D x 3.8" H (without tray)
✔ 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty – Quality you can count on
👌 How It Works (So Easy!):
Slide an empty tube onto the filler tip
Raise the lever and drop in your material
Press the fill button
✅ Your unit is complete—just like that!
Powermatic II+ Electric Injector Machine
DiscreetsmokerRolling Machines
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
⚙️ Powermatic II+ Electric Spoon Injection Machine – New & Improved! 🚬
Say goodbye to manual labor and hello to precision, power, and performance with the Powermatic II+—the first affordable electric spoon injection machine engineered for flawless output every time. Whether you're rolling king-size or 100mm tubes, this compact powerhouse makes it easier and faster than ever to craft perfect units in seconds.
🚀 What’s New & Improved?
⚡ Increased Motor Speed – Faster operation for more efficient production
🛠️ Upgraded Gear Quality – Built to last with smoother performance
💪 25% More Power – Less jamming, more output
🎯 Supports King Size & 100mm Tubes – Fits multiple formats with precision
🧰 Key Features:
✔ Spoon Injection System – Creates even, consistent results
✔ Built-In Material Hopper – Load more and reduce reload time
✔ Compact & Portable – Travel-friendly and desktop-ready (just 2.25 lbs!)
✔ Includes Cleaning Tools & Instructional DVD – Easy maintenance and setup
✔ Size: 5.5" W x 4" D x 3.8" H (without tray)
✔ 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty – Quality you can count on
👌 How It Works (So Easy!):
Slide an empty tube onto the filler tip
Raise the lever and drop in your material
Press the fill button
✅ Your unit is complete—just like that!
Say goodbye to manual labor and hello to precision, power, and performance with the Powermatic II+—the first affordable electric spoon injection machine engineered for flawless output every time. Whether you're rolling king-size or 100mm tubes, this compact powerhouse makes it easier and faster than ever to craft perfect units in seconds.
🚀 What’s New & Improved?
⚡ Increased Motor Speed – Faster operation for more efficient production
🛠️ Upgraded Gear Quality – Built to last with smoother performance
💪 25% More Power – Less jamming, more output
🎯 Supports King Size & 100mm Tubes – Fits multiple formats with precision
🧰 Key Features:
✔ Spoon Injection System – Creates even, consistent results
✔ Built-In Material Hopper – Load more and reduce reload time
✔ Compact & Portable – Travel-friendly and desktop-ready (just 2.25 lbs!)
✔ Includes Cleaning Tools & Instructional DVD – Easy maintenance and setup
✔ Size: 5.5" W x 4" D x 3.8" H (without tray)
✔ 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty – Quality you can count on
👌 How It Works (So Easy!):
Slide an empty tube onto the filler tip
Raise the lever and drop in your material
Press the fill button
✅ Your unit is complete—just like that!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item