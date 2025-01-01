⚙️ Powermatic II+ Electric Spoon Injection Machine – New & Improved! 🚬

Say goodbye to manual labor and hello to precision, power, and performance with the Powermatic II+—the first affordable electric spoon injection machine engineered for flawless output every time. Whether you're rolling king-size or 100mm tubes, this compact powerhouse makes it easier and faster than ever to craft perfect units in seconds.



🚀 What’s New & Improved?

⚡ Increased Motor Speed – Faster operation for more efficient production



🛠️ Upgraded Gear Quality – Built to last with smoother performance



💪 25% More Power – Less jamming, more output



🎯 Supports King Size & 100mm Tubes – Fits multiple formats with precision



🧰 Key Features:

✔ Spoon Injection System – Creates even, consistent results

✔ Built-In Material Hopper – Load more and reduce reload time

✔ Compact & Portable – Travel-friendly and desktop-ready (just 2.25 lbs!)

✔ Includes Cleaning Tools & Instructional DVD – Easy maintenance and setup

✔ Size: 5.5" W x 4" D x 3.8" H (without tray)

✔ 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty – Quality you can count on



👌 How It Works (So Easy!):

Slide an empty tube onto the filler tip



Raise the lever and drop in your material



Press the fill button



✅ Your unit is complete—just like that!

