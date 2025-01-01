About this product
Electric Cigarette Injector Machine – Precision & Convenience 🔥🚬
Take full control of your cigarette-making experience with this high-precision electric cigarette injector. Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or a beginner, this machine ensures smooth, effortless cigarette filling every time.
🌟 Features & Benefits
✔️ Fills Kingsize & 100mm Cigarettes – Versatile for different preferences.
✔️ Removable Clear Plastic Hopper – Holds extra tobacco for continuous use & easy cleaning.
✔️ Titanium-Plated Compressor – Ensures durability and consistent filling.
✔️ High-Precision Aluminum Alloy Frame – Sturdy, lightweight, and built to last.
✔️ Smooth Injection System – Guarantees perfectly packed cigarettes every time.
✔️ User-Friendly Design – Ideal for both beginners & experienced users.
✔️ One-Year Limited Warranty – Reliable, long-lasting performance.
📏 Specifications
📌 Type: Electric Cigarette Injector
📌 Compatible Tube Sizes: Kingsize & 100mm
📌 Material: Aluminum Alloy Frame, Titanium-Plated Compressor
📌 Hopper: Removable, Clear Plastic
📌 Power: Electric Operation
Take full control of your cigarette-making experience with this high-precision electric cigarette injector. Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or a beginner, this machine ensures smooth, effortless cigarette filling every time.
🌟 Features & Benefits
✔️ Fills Kingsize & 100mm Cigarettes – Versatile for different preferences.
✔️ Removable Clear Plastic Hopper – Holds extra tobacco for continuous use & easy cleaning.
✔️ Titanium-Plated Compressor – Ensures durability and consistent filling.
✔️ High-Precision Aluminum Alloy Frame – Sturdy, lightweight, and built to last.
✔️ Smooth Injection System – Guarantees perfectly packed cigarettes every time.
✔️ User-Friendly Design – Ideal for both beginners & experienced users.
✔️ One-Year Limited Warranty – Reliable, long-lasting performance.
📏 Specifications
📌 Type: Electric Cigarette Injector
📌 Compatible Tube Sizes: Kingsize & 100mm
📌 Material: Aluminum Alloy Frame, Titanium-Plated Compressor
📌 Hopper: Removable, Clear Plastic
📌 Power: Electric Operation
Powermatic IV Electric Cigarette Injector
DiscreetsmokerRolling Machines
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Electric Cigarette Injector Machine – Precision & Convenience 🔥🚬
Take full control of your cigarette-making experience with this high-precision electric cigarette injector. Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or a beginner, this machine ensures smooth, effortless cigarette filling every time.
🌟 Features & Benefits
✔️ Fills Kingsize & 100mm Cigarettes – Versatile for different preferences.
✔️ Removable Clear Plastic Hopper – Holds extra tobacco for continuous use & easy cleaning.
✔️ Titanium-Plated Compressor – Ensures durability and consistent filling.
✔️ High-Precision Aluminum Alloy Frame – Sturdy, lightweight, and built to last.
✔️ Smooth Injection System – Guarantees perfectly packed cigarettes every time.
✔️ User-Friendly Design – Ideal for both beginners & experienced users.
✔️ One-Year Limited Warranty – Reliable, long-lasting performance.
📏 Specifications
📌 Type: Electric Cigarette Injector
📌 Compatible Tube Sizes: Kingsize & 100mm
📌 Material: Aluminum Alloy Frame, Titanium-Plated Compressor
📌 Hopper: Removable, Clear Plastic
📌 Power: Electric Operation
Take full control of your cigarette-making experience with this high-precision electric cigarette injector. Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or a beginner, this machine ensures smooth, effortless cigarette filling every time.
🌟 Features & Benefits
✔️ Fills Kingsize & 100mm Cigarettes – Versatile for different preferences.
✔️ Removable Clear Plastic Hopper – Holds extra tobacco for continuous use & easy cleaning.
✔️ Titanium-Plated Compressor – Ensures durability and consistent filling.
✔️ High-Precision Aluminum Alloy Frame – Sturdy, lightweight, and built to last.
✔️ Smooth Injection System – Guarantees perfectly packed cigarettes every time.
✔️ User-Friendly Design – Ideal for both beginners & experienced users.
✔️ One-Year Limited Warranty – Reliable, long-lasting performance.
📏 Specifications
📌 Type: Electric Cigarette Injector
📌 Compatible Tube Sizes: Kingsize & 100mm
📌 Material: Aluminum Alloy Frame, Titanium-Plated Compressor
📌 Hopper: Removable, Clear Plastic
📌 Power: Electric Operation
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item