Pulsar Hot Knife Box Ceramic Tip 🔥🧪

Upgrade your concentrate setup with the Pulsar Hot Knife Box Ceramic Tip—a premium accessory crafted for precision, durability, and efficiency. Designed to work seamlessly with the Pulsar Hot Knife Box and Storage Container, this ceramic tip makes handling concentrates smoother and more effective than ever.



🔑 Key Features



High-Quality Ceramic Construction 🔬

Built to withstand high temperatures, the ceramic tip ensures clean, controlled melting without degrading your concentrates.



Dual Functionality 🥄💨

Perfect for both scooping and melting, it provides accurate, mess-free application for various concentrate textures.



Effortless Replacement 🔄

Installs quickly and easily—just swap your existing tip with this ceramic upgrade for instant performance enhancement.



Why Choose the Pulsar Ceramic Tip?

Whether you're a casual dabber or a seasoned concentrate enthusiast, this ceramic tip brings precision and convenience to every session. Its heat resistance and smooth handling elevate your concentrate experience, helping you get the most out of every dab.



Sold individually, the Pulsar Hot Knife Box Ceramic Tip is a smart addition to any Pulsar setup—small in size, big on impact 🌿✅.

