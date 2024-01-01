Hazy sativa cross of Big Sur Holy Weed and Face-Off OG by Archive Seedbank provides a palate of citrusy funk and mint. Best for daytime, this happy high will keep you moving- utilized for chronic fatigue and depression. Suitable for novice or experienced consumers -- Your favorite District strains, now in a new 0.35g size. Designed for your on the go schedule, Quickies tins come with 5 mini-joints, perfectly sized for any time of day.
