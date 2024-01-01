Loading...

District Growers

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

All categoriesCannabisEdibles

THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks

6 products
Product image for Source Capsules 50mg 5-pack
Capsules
Source Capsules 50mg 5-pack
by District Growers
THC 50%
CBD 0%
Product image for Source Capsules 250mg 5-pack
Capsules
Source Capsules 250mg 5-pack
by District Growers
THC 250%
CBD 0%
Product image for Honey Jar 100mg
Condiments
Honey Jar 100mg
by District Growers
THC 100%
CBD 1%
Product image for Cookie in a Jar 60mg
Cookies
Cookie in a Jar 60mg
by District Growers
THC 60%
CBD 0%
Product image for Strawberry Marshmallow Crisp 45mg
Snack Foods
Strawberry Marshmallow Crisp 45mg
by District Growers
THC 45%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lemon Ginger Sweet Succa's Lozenges 100mg 10-pack
Candy
Lemon Ginger Sweet Succa's Lozenges 100mg 10-pack
by District Growers
THC 10%
CBD 0%