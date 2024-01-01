We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
District Growers
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Edibles
District Growers products
15 products
Flower
Prom Queen
by District Growers
THC 19.72%
CBD 0%
4.8
(
4
)
Capsules
Source Capsules 250mg 5-pack
by District Growers
THC 250%
CBD 0%
Capsules
Source Capsules 50mg 5-pack
by District Growers
THC 50%
CBD 0%
Flower
Sugar In My Bowl
by District Growers
THC 26.05%
CBD 0%
Flower
Grafenburg's Spot
by District Growers
THC 17.87%
CBD 0%
Flower
Fruity Thai
by District Growers
THC 8.8%
CBD 0%
Flower
Voodoo Child
by District Growers
THC 24.76%
CBD 0%
Flower
Banana MAC
by District Growers
THC 38.68%
CBD 0%
Flower
Tutankhamon
by District Growers
THC 28.7%
CBD 0%
Condiments
Honey Jar 100mg
by District Growers
THC 100%
CBD 1%
Candy
Lemon Ginger Sweet Succa's Lozenges 100mg 10-pack
by District Growers
THC 10%
CBD 0%
Flower
Mumbo Sauce
by District Growers
THC 18.34%
CBD 0%
Cookies
Cookie in a Jar 60mg
by District Growers
THC 60%
CBD 0%
Snack Foods
Strawberry Marshmallow Crisp 45mg
by District Growers
THC 45%
CBD 0%
Flower
Buffalo Soldier
by District Growers
THC 30.58%
CBD 0%
