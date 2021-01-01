About this product

Straight up smooth, sweet and delicious milk chocolate made even more delightful with the purest, sweet extracted THC. A truly melty experience for both your mouth and your mood. Sit back, relax and melt away.



-Dixie Edibles are triple lab tested for consistency and quality

-When you consume a Dixie edible, the THC is processed in your liver—transforming from a Δ-9 is to a more potent 11-hydroxy

-Edibles can take longer to take effect than other methods of THC uptake, but the effects often last much longer too



INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}, Natural Vanilla Flavor), THC Oil