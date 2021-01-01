Dixie Brands
Straight Up Milk Chocolate Bar Sativa 100mg
About this product
Straight up smooth, sweet and delicious milk chocolate made even more delightful with the purest, sweet extracted THC. A truly melty experience for both your mouth and your mood. Sit back, relax and melt away.
-Dixie Edibles are triple lab tested for consistency and quality
-When you consume a Dixie edible, the THC is processed in your liver—transforming from a Δ-9 is to a more potent 11-hydroxy
-Edibles can take longer to take effect than other methods of THC uptake, but the effects often last much longer too
INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}, Natural Vanilla Flavor), THC Oil
