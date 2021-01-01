About this product

Smooth, sweet milk chocolate pairs perfectly with natural orange flavor to give patients a tasty twist on medicine delivery. Hand crafted using only the highest quality Belgium milk chocolate, all-natural flavorings and pure extracted THC we take great care to ensure that patients can feel good about feeling good.



-Dixie Edibles are triple lab tested for consistency and quality

-When you consume a Dixie edible, the THC is processed in your liver—transforming from a Δ-9 is to a more potent 11-hydroxy

-Edibles can take longer to take effect than other methods of THC uptake, but the effects often last much longer too

-INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}, Natural Vanilla Flavor), THC Oil, Natural Flavor.