About this product
Blazing with delightful, refreshing berry flavors, this pack contains both blue raspberry and pink strawberry gummies. You can’t go wrong with this berry pack, it’s sure to be a crowd-pleaser!
• Our gummies are handmade and fully infused
• Let the gummy fully dissolve in your mouth for quicker up-take
• Dixie Edibles are triple lab tested for consistency and quality
• When you consume a Dixie edible, the THC is processed in your liver—transforming from a Δ-9 is to a more potent 11-hydroxy
• Edibles can take longer to take effect than other methods of THC uptake, but the effects often last much longer too
• Our gummies are handmade and fully infused
• Let the gummy fully dissolve in your mouth for quicker up-take
• Dixie Edibles are triple lab tested for consistency and quality
• When you consume a Dixie edible, the THC is processed in your liver—transforming from a Δ-9 is to a more potent 11-hydroxy
• Edibles can take longer to take effect than other methods of THC uptake, but the effects often last much longer too
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Dixie Brands
Dixie is the trusted source for innovative, safe, effective and delicious cannabis products. We are proud to provide our customers with products infused with triple lab tested and pure extracted THC. From balms and bath soaks to tinctures and truffles, each of our products offers premium, consistent and reliable results you can trust.
So go ahead. Have a Dixie.
So go ahead. Have a Dixie.