These gummies are on fire! They’re blazin’ in berry flavor and are perfect for anyone looking for a gummy with great taste, great texture, and consistent dosing 10 pieces // 10 mg THC per piece // 100 mg per pack • Nut-free / Gluten-free / Dairy-free • Dixie Edibles are triple lab tested for consistency and quality • Feel the effects faster than other gummies on the market • Sugar-coated