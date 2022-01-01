About this product
These gummies are on fire! They’re blazin’ in berry flavor and are perfect for anyone looking for a gummy with great taste, great texture, and consistent dosing 10 pieces // 10 mg THC per piece // 100 mg per pack • Nut-free / Gluten-free / Dairy-free • Dixie Edibles are triple lab tested for consistency and quality • Feel the effects faster than other gummies on the market • Sugar-coated
About this brand
Dixie Brands
Dixie is the trusted source for innovative, safe, effective and delicious cannabis products. We are proud to provide our customers with products infused with triple lab tested and pure extracted THC. From balms and bath soaks to tinctures and truffles, each of our products offers premium, consistent and reliable results you can trust.
So go ahead. Have a Dixie.
