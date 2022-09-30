About this product
Small size, big cherry flavor. Mixing slightly sweet with a little tart, Dixie Cherry Fruit Tarts offer a complete and effective high with the bonus of discreet convenience.
About this brand
Dixie Brands
Dixie is the trusted source for innovative, safe, effective and delicious cannabis products. We are proud to provide our customers with products infused with triple lab tested and pure extracted THC. From balms and bath soaks to tinctures and truffles, each of our products offers premium, consistent and reliable results you can trust.
So go ahead. Have a Dixie.
