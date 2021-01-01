About this product

Deliciously juicy cherries and terrifically tart lime join with pure extracted THC for a dance party in your mouth. Get refreshed, relaxed and ready for fun.



*Also available in 200 MG per bottle and 12 MG per serving in select markets*



-Elixirs come with a child-resistant dosing cap featuring a line at 15 ml allowing patients to find their perfect dose.

-Elixirs are made with pure cane sugar and have no artificial coloring or flavors.

-Homogenization technology increases bio-availability and reduces uptake time.



INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Pure Cane Sugar, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Gum Arabic, Guar Gum, Natural Red Color, THC Oil, Potassium Sorbate [preservative], Quillaja Extract [emulsifier].