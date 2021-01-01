Dixie Brands
Citrus Blast Gummies 100mg 10 Pack
Product rating:
About this product
Blasting with juicy citrus flavors, our Sativa dominant gummy will have you feeling great in no time! Easy to share with your friends, enjoy before a concert, barbecue or anytime you need an extra kick!
*Available in 200 mg in MI
-Our gummies are handmade and fully infused
-Let the Gummie fully dissolve in your mouth for quicker up-take
-Dixie Edibles are triple lab tested for consistency and quality
-When you consume a Dixie edible, the THC is processed in your liver—transforming from a Δ-9 is to a more potent 11-hydroxy -Edibles can take longer to take effect than other methods of THC uptake, but the effects often last much longer too
