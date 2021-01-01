Loading…
Logo for the brand Dixie Brands

Dixie Brands

Ginger Mango Dew Drops - 100mg

About this product

It’s got the sweetness of mango, the bite of ginger and the kick of pure, extracted THC. With a clearly demarked dropper, you know exactly how much THC you’re getting from this tincture. Which makes it a lot like a short tropical vacation.

- Discreet option for THC administration with a low glycemic index
- Packaged with a clearly demarked dropper for accurate dosing
- For fastest absorption, apply Dew Drops under your tongue and hold them there for 60 seconds
- Dixie Dew Drops are triple lab tested for consistency and quality
