About this product

When you’ve got places to go and things to do, Orange Awakening Mints provide a great, low, consistent dosage and fit discreetly into your pocket. They’re formulated with Siberian ginseng, ginkgo, matcha and orange oil to help enhance your alertness and increase your stamina.



- Discreet edible perfect for delivering a low, consistent dose

- Sold in child-resistant blister packs

- 16, 5 mg THC mints per package

- Allowing Dixie Mints to completely dissolve under your tongue will result in fastest activation

- Dixie Mints are triple lab tested for consistency and quality