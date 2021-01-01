Dixie Brands
Orange Zest Awakening Mints 100mg 20-pack
When you’ve got places to go and things to do, Orange Awakening Mints provide a great, low, consistent dosage and fit discreetly into your pocket. They’re formulated with Siberian ginseng, ginkgo, matcha and orange oil to help enhance your alertness and increase your stamina.
- Discreet edible perfect for delivering a low, consistent dose
- Sold in child-resistant blister packs
- 16, 5 mg THC mints per package
- Allowing Dixie Mints to completely dissolve under your tongue will result in fastest activation
- Dixie Mints are triple lab tested for consistency and quality
