Logo for the brand Dixie Brands

Dixie Brands

Peppermint Relaxing Mints 100mg 20-pack

About this product

Dixie’s Peppermint Relaxing Mints deliver 5mg of CO2 Extracted THC that will ease you into a peaceful state of zen. Each mint contains ingredients such as peppermint oil, ashwagandha, lemon balm and passion flower that support a soothing and relaxing effect.

- Dissolves smoothly for quick absorption
- New formula ensures reliable experience
- 16, 5 mg THC mints per package
- Triple lab tested for quality and consistency
- Sold in child resistant blister pack
