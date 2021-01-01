Dixie Brands
Synergy 1:1 Mixed Berry Mints 200mg
Product rating:
About this product
The next big thing is bursting with a bold new ﬂavor. Our Synergy Mints are the best of both worlds thanks to equal parts CBD and THC. These easy-to-dose mints produce a well-rounded eﬀect that’s greater than the sum of the individual cannabinoids.
* Available in 200 mg (40 ct) and 300 mg (60 ct) in select markets
- Discreet edible perfect for delivering a low, consistent dose
- Sold in child-resistant blister packs
- 20, 5 MG THC/ 5 MG CBD mints per package
- Allowing Dixie Mints to completely dissolve under your tongue will result in fastest activation
- Dixie Mints are triple lab tested for consistency and quality
* Available in 200 mg (40 ct) and 300 mg (60 ct) in select markets
- Discreet edible perfect for delivering a low, consistent dose
- Sold in child-resistant blister packs
- 20, 5 MG THC/ 5 MG CBD mints per package
- Allowing Dixie Mints to completely dissolve under your tongue will result in fastest activation
- Dixie Mints are triple lab tested for consistency and quality
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!