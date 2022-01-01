About this product
A sweet vanilla flavor combined with a pure THC infusion creates a tincture that’s anything but plain. These delightfully floral Dew Drops are packaged with a clearly demarked dropper for easy and accurate dosing. Which makes them the perfect combination of expected and exotic.
• Discreet option for THC administration with a low glycemic index
• Packaged with a clearly demarked dropper for accurate dosing
• For fastest absorption, apply Dew Drops under your tongue and hold them there for 60 seconds
• Dixie Dew Drops are triple lab tested for consistency and quality
• Ingredients: Glycerin, Water, Contains 2% or less of Natural Flavor, THC Oil, Quillaja Extract [emulsifier].
About this brand
Dixie Brands
Dixie is the trusted source for innovative, safe, effective and delicious cannabis products. We are proud to provide our customers with products infused with triple lab tested and pure extracted THC. From balms and bath soaks to tinctures and truffles, each of our products offers premium, consistent and reliable results you can trust.
So go ahead. Have a Dixie.
