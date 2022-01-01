A sweet vanilla flavor combined with a pure THC infusion creates a tincture that’s anything but plain. These delightfully floral Dew Drops are packaged with a clearly demarked dropper for easy and accurate dosing. Which makes them the perfect combination of expected and exotic.



• Discreet option for THC administration with a low glycemic index

• Packaged with a clearly demarked dropper for accurate dosing

• For fastest absorption, apply Dew Drops under your tongue and hold them there for 60 seconds

• Dixie Dew Drops are triple lab tested for consistency and quality

• Ingredients: Glycerin, Water, Contains 2% or less of Natural Flavor, THC Oil, Quillaja Extract [emulsifier].