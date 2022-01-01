About this product
It’s time pucker up and chill out. Dixie’s award-winning gummies have a new sidekick on the scene. Sour Smash Gummies are an assorted-flavor pack that features super sour coatings on a medley of three flavors: Sour Apple, Sour Cherry, and Berry Lemonade.
*Available in 200 mg in MI
• Our gummies are handmade and fully infused
• Let the gummy fully dissolve in your mouth for quicker up-take
• Dixie Edibles are triple lab tested for consistency and quality
• When you consume a Dixie edible, the THC is processed in your liver—transforming from a Δ-9 is to a more potent 11-hydroxy
• Edibles can take longer to take effect than other methods of THC uptake, but the effects often last much longer too
About this brand
Dixie Brands
Dixie is the trusted source for innovative, safe, effective and delicious cannabis products. We are proud to provide our customers with products infused with triple lab tested and pure extracted THC. From balms and bath soaks to tinctures and truffles, each of our products offers premium, consistent and reliable results you can trust.
So go ahead. Have a Dixie.
