A popular flavor among many, this juicy, sour strawberry gummy is a mouth-puckering joy! You’ve enjoyed our Sour Smash gummies, now you’ll be head over heels for this delicious flavor.



• Our gummies are handmade and fully infused

• Let the gummy fully dissolve in your mouth for quicker up-take

• Dixie Edibles are triple lab tested for consistency and quality

• When you consume a Dixie edible, the THC is processed in your liver—transforming from a Δ-9 is to a more potent 11-hydroxy

• Edibles can take longer to take effect than other methods of THC uptake, but the effects often last much longer too