Dixie Brands

SYNERGY Cool: 1:1 CBD & THC Cooling Balm 100mg

About this product

Feel the arctic chill of icy cool comfort. SYNERGY Cool contains a restorative blend of over 20 essential oils, including peppermint oil, eucalyptus leaf oil, pine needle oil, and German chamomile flower oil, to maximize surface-area healing and aromatherapy benefits.

Ideal for:

Hydrating damaged skin
Muscle cramps
Itching and irritation
Promoting blood flow
Skin repair and rejuvenation
