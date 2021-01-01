Dixie Brands
SYNERGY Cool: 1:1 CBD & THC Cooling Balm 100mg
About this product
Feel the arctic chill of icy cool comfort. SYNERGY Cool contains a restorative blend of over 20 essential oils, including peppermint oil, eucalyptus leaf oil, pine needle oil, and German chamomile flower oil, to maximize surface-area healing and aromatherapy benefits.
Ideal for:
Hydrating damaged skin
Muscle cramps
Itching and irritation
Promoting blood flow
Skin repair and rejuvenation
