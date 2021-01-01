About this product

Melt away muscle fatigue, swelling, and discomfort with SYNERGY Heat’s deep, penetrating warmth. SYNERGY Heat combines a revitalizing blend of over 20 essential oils, including cinnamon leaf oil, fennel oil, black pepper oil, and ginger root oil to boost healing as well as aromatherapy benefits. Makes a great “spot treatment,” targeting affected areas where and when you need it most.



Ideal for:



After-workout soreness

Swollen joints

Chronic nerve pain

Reducing healing time

Penetrating deep muscle cramping



Like all of our SYNERGY balms, SYNERGY Heat combines CBD—the cannabinoid known for its therapeutic benefits—with THC, yielding a more effective experience. SYNERGY topicals are absorbed through the skin, therefore do not produce psychoactive effects typically associated with THC.