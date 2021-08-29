5MG CBD // 5MG THC per Tablet

When THC and CBD are used together, the cannabinoids create an uplifting entourage effect. We developed SYNERGY tablets to maximize this effect in the perfect low dose, discrete, and convenient delivery tablet. Perfect for those who are looking for the extended relief of an edible without all the associated calories and sugar.



● Discreet tablets perfect for delivering a low, consistent dose

● Sold in child-resistant secure packaging

● Allowing Dixie Mints to completely dissolve under your tongue will result in fastest activation

● Dixie Tablets are triple lab tested for consistency and quality

● Nut free, gluten free