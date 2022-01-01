14MG CBD // 2MG THC per Tablet

When THC and CBD are used together, the cannabinoids create an uplifting entourage effect. We developed SYNERGY tablets to maximize this effect in the perfect low dose, discrete, and convenient delivery tablet. An excellent option for those wanting the extended calming and inflammatory benefits from a high CBD-ratio edible without all the associated calories and sugar.



● Discreet tablets perfect for delivering a low, consistent dose

● Sold in child-resistant secure packaging

● Allowing Dixie Mints to completely dissolve under your tongue will result in fastest activation

● Dixie Tablets are triple lab tested for consistency and quality

● Nut free, gluten free