About this product
14MG CBD // 2MG THC per Tablet
When THC and CBD are used together, the cannabinoids create an uplifting entourage effect. We developed SYNERGY tablets to maximize this effect in the perfect low dose, discrete, and convenient delivery tablet. An excellent option for those wanting the extended calming and inflammatory benefits from a high CBD-ratio edible without all the associated calories and sugar.
● Discreet tablets perfect for delivering a low, consistent dose
● Sold in child-resistant secure packaging
● Allowing Dixie Mints to completely dissolve under your tongue will result in fastest activation
● Dixie Tablets are triple lab tested for consistency and quality
● Nut free, gluten free
When THC and CBD are used together, the cannabinoids create an uplifting entourage effect. We developed SYNERGY tablets to maximize this effect in the perfect low dose, discrete, and convenient delivery tablet. An excellent option for those wanting the extended calming and inflammatory benefits from a high CBD-ratio edible without all the associated calories and sugar.
● Discreet tablets perfect for delivering a low, consistent dose
● Sold in child-resistant secure packaging
● Allowing Dixie Mints to completely dissolve under your tongue will result in fastest activation
● Dixie Tablets are triple lab tested for consistency and quality
● Nut free, gluten free
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Dixie Brands
Dixie is the trusted source for innovative, safe, effective and delicious cannabis products. We are proud to provide our customers with products infused with triple lab tested and pure extracted THC. From balms and bath soaks to tinctures and truffles, each of our products offers premium, consistent and reliable results you can trust.
So go ahead. Have a Dixie.
So go ahead. Have a Dixie.