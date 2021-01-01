About this product

Sit back, relax and let our fruity delicious Indica dominant Tropic Twist gummies ease your mind and take you Caribbean dreaming. Easy to share with your friends at the beach or while stranded by yourself on a desert island.



*Available in 200 mg in MI

-Our gummies are handmade and fully infused

-Let the Gummie fully dissolve in your mouth for quicker up-take

-Dixie Edibles are triple lab tested for consistency and quality

-When you consume a Dixie edible, the THC is processed in your liver—transforming from a Δ-9 is to a more potent 11-hydroxy -Edibles can take longer to take effect than other methods of THC uptake, but the effects often last much longer too