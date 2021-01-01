DNA Genetics
Four Prophets is a cross of the multiple award-winning strain, Kosher Kush and the super tasty 3 x Crazy. Expect resinous flowers with a fruity dank taste. This Indica dominant hybrid is sure to leave you with an “in-da-couch” type high.
3 x Crazy x Kosher Kush
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Terpenes: Gassy, Fruity, Earthy
Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy, Euphoric
