DNA Genetics

FOUR PROPHETS

Four Prophets is a cross of the multiple award-winning strain, Kosher Kush and the super tasty 3 x Crazy. Expect resinous flowers with a fruity dank taste. This Indica dominant hybrid is sure to leave you with an “in-da-couch” type high.

3 x Crazy x Kosher Kush
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Terpenes: Gassy, Fruity, Earthy
Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy, Euphoric
