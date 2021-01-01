DNA Genetics
Multiple award-winning Kosher Kush, known to be the very first cannabis strain that has been blessed. Expect a rich, earthy aroma renowned for its dank taste. Great for relaxation, pain relief and sleep. Don’t worry it’s all Kosher with DNA!
Kosher Kush x Kosher Kush
Reflect & Relax
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Terpenes: Gassy, Citrus, Earthy
Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy, Euphoric
Awards: 20 x Cup Winner
