Logo for the brand DNA Genetics

DNA Genetics

Kosher Kush

About this product

Multiple award-winning Kosher Kush, known to be the very first cannabis strain that has been blessed. Expect a rich, earthy aroma renowned for its dank taste. Great for relaxation, pain relief and sleep. Don’t worry it’s all Kosher with DNA!

Kosher Kush x Kosher Kush
Reflect & Relax
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Terpenes: Gassy, Citrus, Earthy
Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy, Euphoric
Awards: 20 x Cup Winner
