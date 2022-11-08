Recon Kush is a robust Indica dominant hybrid that provides an effective way to kickback and unwind. Recon’s sedative effects are said to last longer than average, offering a relaxing high. Recon Kush is a great strain to unwind after a busy day.



L.A Confidential x Cannadential

Reflect & Relax

Indica Dominant Hybrid

Terpenes: Earthy, Coffee, Fruity

Effects: Happy, Relief, Calm

Awards: Cup Winner