About this product
Recon Kush is a robust Indica dominant hybrid that provides an effective way to kickback and unwind. Recon’s sedative effects are said to last longer than average, offering a relaxing high. Recon Kush is a great strain to unwind after a busy day.
L.A Confidential x Cannadential
Reflect & Relax
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Terpenes: Earthy, Coffee, Fruity
Effects: Happy, Relief, Calm
Awards: Cup Winner
L.A Confidential x Cannadential
Reflect & Relax
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Terpenes: Earthy, Coffee, Fruity
Effects: Happy, Relief, Calm
Awards: Cup Winner
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
DNA Genetics
Founded by Don and Aaron in Amsterdam back in 2004, DNA Genetics have created some of the most well-known products by combining high quality genetics and expert growing practices.
State License(s)
CDPH-10004187