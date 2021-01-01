Loading…
Skywalker Kush

by DNA Genetics
This strain is a THC-dominant cross between Skywalker and OG Kush. Skywalker Kush’s buds have orange hairs and a frosty coating of trichomes, and possess similar tastes and smells to those of its predecessors.
DNA Genetics
Founded by Don and Aaron in Amsterdam back in 2004, DNA Genetics have created some of the most well-known products by combining high quality genetics and expert growing practices.