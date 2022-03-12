About this product
One of our fastest acting products! Nano Spray delivers Nano D8 directly into the mouth, which creates ultrafast sublingual absorption. Unlike any other product, Nano Spray offers the ability to micro dose on the go.
Blended with high quality fast acting Nano Encapsulated Delta 8 and Ghost Mint flavor to refresh the mouth, the D8 absorbs into the body almost immediately. Resulting in exponentially higher absorption rate into the body when presented with identical amounts of D8 vs Nano D8, Nano D8 is far more effective.
Nano Spray
200 mg Active Nano Delta 8 Per Spray Bottle
20 servings of 10 mg per bottle (10mg Active Nano D8 for Aprx. Every 3 Sprays).
Terpene Enhanced
Fast Acting
8 ml (Per Bottle)
About this brand
Do Eight
The new Delta 8 Experience
Do Eight product line ups are unlike any other. Made with the highest quality standards. We take great pride in developing all of our products using industry leading processing technology. Do Eight products are created with our Nano Technology. What we offer in our line up is true Nano Encapsulation with particle sizes under 30 nm. This allows the body to uptake more than 95% of all ingested active concentration vs non nanotized products at only around 15%-20% uptake. Our products start to effect in few minutes vs a couple of hours. And are up to 3 times more effective at the same dosage.However we did not stop there, we also incorporated high qualitv terpenes in our beverages and edibles. Giving our customers the highest quality flavor profiles in order to further enhance their experience.
