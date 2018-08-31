About this strain
Bred by The Farm Genetics, Strawberry Blonde crosses Super Lemon Haze with Sour Strawberry to create a sativa-dominant hybrid that’s great for hiking or exploring new places. The flavor takes on the lemon flavors of Super Lemon Haze as well as the sour berry flavor of Sour Strawberry, resulting in a bright, fruity profile. Its buds are large and dense with a strong aroma that makes your senses jump when broken apart. The high is euphoric, potent, and fast-acting, giving you a quick jolt of inspiration and creativity before lingering away softly.
Strawberry Blonde effects
Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
58% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
70% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
64% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
52% of people say it helps with fatigue
