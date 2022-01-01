About this product
CBDa and CBGa. We have been able to make this product water soluble this enables the
bioavailability up to 90% instead of the 4% that is available in CBD non-water-soluble products. CBDa is a
known natural anti-inflammatory. CBGa is known for its analgesic, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antiproliferative properties. Combined, these two cannabinoids provide a barrier to protect your body's cells
from outside harmful influences
About this brand
Doctor’s Hemp Solutions
Doctor’s Hemp Solutions is dedicated to helping the communities that we love and serve. Our team is comprised of veterans, pet owners, and ranchers who now use our products to improve the lives of others facing the same aches, pains, and challenges as we do in our daily lives. We carefully pick and choose our ingredients, ensuring that we only use organic hemp and strains that produce high-quality cannabinoids. Our products are made from patented formulas professionally developed by our team of pharmacists, physicians, and agricultural experts.