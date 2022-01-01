About this product
Our Performance Plus Powder Equine Hemp Supplement (3200 mg / 100 mg per serving) is designed to manage relief for anxiety, pain, and joint discomfort for horses in all stages.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Doctor’s Hemp Solutions
Doctor’s Hemp Solutions is dedicated to helping the communities that we love and serve. Our team is comprised of veterans, pet owners, and ranchers who now use our products to improve the lives of others facing the same aches, pains, and challenges as we do in our daily lives. We carefully pick and choose our ingredients, ensuring that we only use organic hemp and strains that produce high-quality cannabinoids. Our products are made from patented formulas professionally developed by our team of pharmacists, physicians, and agricultural experts.